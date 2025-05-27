Osoyoos' Legion Beach public toy box soon to be stocked up

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos' Legion Beach free toy box approved by council on May 27.

Osoyoos' Legion Beach toy box will soon be filled with sand toys after council passed a bylaw for its use.

During Tuesday's council meeting, members approved the beach toy box policy with details such as setting out an operational space, and a maintenance schedule of anywhere from two days up to one month, depending on damage severity.

Staff were advised by the Municipal Insurance Association of BC that an agreement between toy box creator Gino's Coffee House and the town would not be necessary in light of the policy development.

Council discussed possible sanitation of toys for young children, but ultimately decided that should fall to users of the toy box, unless the matter posed a significant risk.

The bright yellow toy box was painted by South Okanagan artist Alexander Lopez last year, to be ready for this summer.

Moving forward, the town will store the box at the end of the summer season and it will repair/inspect the box before it is installed again.

Additionally, signage will go up at the beach indicating toy box rules and contact for maintenance