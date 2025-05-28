More food trucks look to operate in Osoyoos

Photo: Krusty Joe’s Pizza (Facebook) More food trucks are looking to operate in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos is seeing more food trucks looking to operate in the border tourist town.

During Tuesday's council meeting, chief administrative officer Rod Risling said some food trucks are returning, while others are seeking new spots in town.

"We do have a quite a few more requests for food trucks. I know a lot of people love them, or they hate them, but we do have a lot this year," Risling said.

Siam Thai Food Truck is now at Goodman Park, Krusty Joe's Pizza is at Gyro Park, The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack had set up at Highway 3 and Lakeshore Drive, and Our Little Donut Factory is at the Pioneer Walkway.

Additionally, there are more seeking to operate, Risling said.

Risling added the town is undertaking a business licence review with input on food trucks, and has received feedback from many people.

"I think one of the positives we got a lot more requests [for food trucks] this year. So, we're really going to take a look at how those are working within the community, because there are some spaces they're at that they haven't been before," Risling said.

Additionally, the CAO said having more businesses in town is good. Since there are more food trucks, he said, it will allow the municipality to test the waters before going over its business review in the fall.