Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Osoyoos issues property taxes, coming due in July

Property taxes sent out

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding residents their property taxes have been mailed and come due in July.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said bills are in the mail, adding those who do not receive a bill should contact town hall.

As of July 2, bills are due. Outstanding balances, including unclaimed homeowner grants, see a 10 per cent penalty.

The town added the province of B.C. accepts homeowner grant applications.

"Please note if sending payment through the mail, there is a possible Canada Post service disruption in the coming weeks, which may delay the delivery past the payment deadline, we recommend using another payment method," reads the notice.

To view tax bills online or to sign up for Osoyoos' e-billing, click here.

