Lower Similkameen Indian Band installs 'speed-humps' on road near daycare, health centre

Photo: Contributed Speed-humps installed on LSIB road.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has installed "speed-humps" in the community to protect against speeding near a daycare, health office, and rural sub-division.

The humps are on the 1400-block of Fairview Road, between Lowe Drive and Nkwrulauxw Lane, and were prompted by increased concerns from community members.

"To provide further safety to those accessing the Teepee Tots Daycare and the First Nations Health Authority office, the area residents, and those just passing through, the four speed-deterrent devices were installed on the small straight stretch the children’s day care, the health care office and the homes in the area all share," reads a press release from the LSIB.

Temporary signage is in place, and more permanent signage for the speed-humps will be installed soon.

"The word 'speed-humps' speaks to the engineering behind the concept of traffic calming and speed reduction, and “the humps differ from the bumps” by their design, size, and effectiveness and by not putting vehicles obeying the speed limits at-risk," reads the press release.

LSIB wishes to "thank those agencies and the general driving public for slowing down and being safe when passing through the Blind Creek Indian Reserve."