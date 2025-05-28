Two people reportedly sued in connection to wildfire that spread from U.S. to Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed Eagle Bluff Fire July 2023.

Two individuals are reportedly facing a civil lawsuit by the United States and the State of Washington in connection with the 2023 Eagle Bluff Fire, which jumped the border into Osoyoos and beyond.

Starting on July 29, 2023, the Eagle Bluff Fire rapidly burned thousands of hectares near Oroville, Wash. as well as the South Okanagan and Lower Similkameen, causing hundreds to evacuate their homes and a state of local emergency to be declared.



According to a report by American media source NBC Right Now, the lawsuit has been filed against Mark Whigham and Renee Shepley-Ragan.

Court documents reportedly allege the fire initially sparked on the individuals' Oroville property.

The documents reportedly state that Whigham allegedly caused sparks via a grinder, which spread to dry land. A burn ban was in place at the time. The lawsuit reportedly claims the action violated state law by cutting metal outside of regulated hours and failing to follow the fire ban.

The State of Washington is reportedly seeking damages for fire management costs and related damages, adding that Whigham and Shepley-Ragan failed to take precautions which could have stopped the fire from spreading.

At the time of the fire, a state of local emergency was declared in the Osoyoos area and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

The wildfire ravaged more than 7,000 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

Castanet