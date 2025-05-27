Lower Similkameen Indian Band hosting community day and celebration of wildfire restoration work

Photo: Contributed Lower Similkameen Indian Band plans day of fun May 31.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is inviting all to join the Ashnola Restoration Celebration and Community Day.

On May 31, the LSIB will be hosting a day full of events at the Ashnola Campground and Pavillion, located at 1400 Ashnola Road in Keremeos.

There will be updates on the restoration project, which began last year to restore an area damaged by the Crater Creek Wildfire in 2023. Trees and shrubs have been planted by volunteers, with much more to come to revitalize the area.

Then there will be lunch, entertaining activities, and door prizes all afternoon.

The family-friendly event is open to all.