Osoyoos council to vote on free sand toy box for Legion Beach

Photo: Sarah Crookall Free sand toy box created by Gino's Coffee House.

Osoyoos could get more kid-friendly, as council votes whether to permit a free sand toy box at Legion Beach on Tuesday.

In a report submitted ahead of Tuesday's meeting, staff recommend approving a new toy beach toy box policy, created following efforts made by Gino's Coffee House to create the toy exchange.

Following previous committee discussions, staff were directed to receive input on the toy box with the Municipal Insurance Association of BC, which recommended some policy details.

As such, the toy box will operate in a specific operational space on Legion Beach and that maintenance or repairs will follow a schedule of anywhere from two days up to one month, depending on severity.

The town will store the box at the end of the summer season and it will repair/inspect the box before it is installed again.

Additionally, signage will go up at the beach indicating toy box rules and contact for maintenance.