City of Penticton feuding with former councillor, now MLA

Photo: United Way File photo of the encampment, which is located on provincial land that was originally part of the snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands.

The City of Penticton has some public beef with its former councillor and now MLA.

Amelia Boultbee was elected to the provincial legislature in October after less than one term as a Penticton city councillor.

Boultbee took to social media on Sunday to complain about local response to an unhoused encampment off the side of the highway in the Fairview Road area, claiming that city council has been unresponsive to her requests to help mitigate the problem.

She said she initiated a meeting with council in January, and that another "emergency" meeting was held this past Thursday, which Boultbee said was unattended by any member of council.

"I was asked to attend a meeting with the city. It was termed 'an emergency' and the word 'crisis' was used," Boulbee wrote in her Facebook post.

"The province has offered zero clean up, rehab of the creek, safety measures, no garbage disposal, no port a potties, apparently NOTHING in six months. Well, when this situation was far smaller I could have been able to get some of those things to mitigate this situation had this city council and their staff taken me up on my offers to help."

In a Monday press release, the municipality fired back, saying Boultbee's comments misrepresent "collaborative efforts underway to address a complex situation" and that the meeting she referenced was not an "emergency" meeting.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he was surprised and disappointed to see the MLA disclose details of what he called a confidential briefing.

"This briefing was intended to support ongoing efforts to bring resources and increased investment to Penticton," Bloomfield said in the press release.

"Sharing sensitive information and political commentary in this way is reckless and undermines trust and effective collaboration, potentially compromising provincial resources coming to Penticton through the Heart & Hearth program."

Bloomfield noted he was in Princeton for a Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen meeting on Thursday when the briefing happened, and expressed his disappointment with Boultbee's choice to take to social media in this way.

Bloomfield also noted nothing had been stopping Boultbee from advocating at a provincial level to help solve the Fairview encampment issue.

"The encampment land in question is under provincial authority, and MLA Boultbee could have freely advocated on this issue in Victoria at her discretion."

Boultbee is a member of the minority Conservative Party.

The city press release claims that the municipality has been committed to action regarding the Fairview encampment with the province and the Penticton Indian Band, adding that dismantling " the encampment without a lawful or strategic plan to support its vulnerable residents would only do more harm."

Earlier this month, the city noted discussions with the province are ongoing, as it works towards long-term solutions to ensure sufficient housing.

The Fairview encampment falls under provincial jurisdiction via the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, meaning it is outside of city and PIB purview.

Read the full press release online here.