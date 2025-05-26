Food truck taken from Osoyoos location after previous break-in

Photo: The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack was stolen May 23.

The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack food truck has been taken from its Osoyoos location Friday morning.

According to Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Bayda, police received a report of the missing vehicle, but there is no investigation regarding a theft.

"There are other factors that play here, that we can't release at this time," Bayda told Castanet.

On social media, The Beast owners have asked anyone with information about The Beast's whereabouts to contact them.

"To the police/province it's just another case of missing vehicle but to us it's our life and lively hood and is loaded with personal and business paperwork and now rotting product," owner Jason McCagherty wrote on Facebook.

McCagherty added the food truck was last spotted in the Summerland area on a flat bed trailer of an old model truck.

The Beast had just moved to its new Osoyoos location at the Adriatic Motel off Highway 3 and Lakeshore Drive, with hopes of opening June 1.

Earlier in April, someone broke into the truck, ransacking the property. No money was left behind, but McCagherty said it set him back a month.