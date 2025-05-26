Minor traffic delays on Hwy 3 east of Keremeos

Photo: File photo Single-alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Keremeos.

Drivers can expect minor traffic delays as utility work is affecting both directions on Highway 3 east of Keremeos.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be impacted between Barcelo Road and Chopaka Road for 6.5 kilometres.

In a social media post, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said the work is taking place in front of the band offices for pole replacement.

Single-alternating traffic is being directed.

DriveBC asks drivers to reduce speed to 50 km/h while travelling through the area.