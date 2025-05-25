Town of Oliver honours Seniors' Week with activity-filled schedule

Photo: Oliver Senior Centre Oliver proclaimed June 1 to 7 Seniors Week with many events planned.

The Town of Oliver has proclaimed the week of June 1 to 7 as BC Seniors’ Week with activity-filled events for older adults.

According to a Thursday press release, historic photos will also be on display at the Oliver Senior Centre, alongside the Evans Family 5-Generation art show.

Oliver Seniors' Week events:

June 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale

Start the day with a delightful pancake breakfast. $15 per person, or $7.50 for 90+ years old or married for 50+ years.

June 2 to 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Complimentary access to the Oliver Fitness Centre

Complimentary drop-in access for seniors at the Oliver Community Centre.

June 2 at 1 p.m.: Story of "The Ditch" and Video

Learn about Oliver's rich history.

June 3 at 9 :30 a.m.: Walking and Bench Stretching

Meet at the Community Park Outdoor Stage. Stay active and get your body moving.

June 4 at 9:30 a.m.: Walk and Talk with the Mayor

Meet at the Salmon Chief Statue in [Fairview] Bridge Park. Walk with the Mayor and discuss what's most important to you.

June 5 at 9:30 a.m.: Free Outdoor Fitness Equipment Circuit

Meet at Lion's Park. Stay active and get your body moving.

June 6 at 1 p.m.: Celebration Cake at BINGO!

Celebrate with bingo and cake at the Oliver Senior Centre. Who doesn't love bingo and cake.

June 7 at 9:30 a.m.: Free Gentle Stretching

Meet at Rotary Beach Park (Tuc El Nuit Beach). Stay active and get your body moving.

June 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Dinner and Dance

Doors open at 4 p.m. Enjoy pre-dinner drinks at 4:30 p.m. The delightful dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by SOAP putting on a skit, then joyful moves on the dance floor. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the senior centre for $25.