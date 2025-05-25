Town of Oliver honours Seniors' Week with activity-filled schedule

The Town of Oliver has proclaimed the week of June 1 to 7 as BC Seniors’ Week with activity-filled events for older adults.
According to a Thursday press release, historic photos will also be on display at the Oliver Senior Centre, alongside the Evans Family 5-Generation art show.
Oliver Seniors' Week events:
June 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale
Start the day with a delightful pancake breakfast. $15 per person, or $7.50 for 90+ years old or married for 50+ years.
June 2 to 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.: Complimentary access to the Oliver Fitness Centre
Complimentary drop-in access for seniors at the Oliver Community Centre.
June 2 at 1 p.m.: Story of "The Ditch" and Video
Learn about Oliver's rich history.
June 3 at 9 :30 a.m.: Walking and Bench Stretching
Meet at the Community Park Outdoor Stage. Stay active and get your body moving.
June 4 at 9:30 a.m.: Walk and Talk with the Mayor
Meet at the Salmon Chief Statue in [Fairview] Bridge Park. Walk with the Mayor and discuss what's most important to you.
June 5 at 9:30 a.m.: Free Outdoor Fitness Equipment Circuit
Meet at Lion's Park. Stay active and get your body moving.
June 6 at 1 p.m.: Celebration Cake at BINGO!
Celebrate with bingo and cake at the Oliver Senior Centre. Who doesn't love bingo and cake.
June 7 at 9:30 a.m.: Free Gentle Stretching
Meet at Rotary Beach Park (Tuc El Nuit Beach). Stay active and get your body moving.
June 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Dinner and Dance
Doors open at 4 p.m. Enjoy pre-dinner drinks at 4:30 p.m. The delightful dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by SOAP putting on a skit, then joyful moves on the dance floor. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the senior centre for $25.