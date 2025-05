Photo: Penticton RollerSkate Society Osoyoos Roller Rink hosted by Penticton RollerSkate Society returns May 24.

Skaters can roll in with style and fun thanks to another pop-up Osoyoos Roller Rink this weekend.

On Saturday, the Penticton RollerSkate Society is returning to the border town to bing fun on wheels at the Sun Bowl Arena.

All ages skating is from 5 to 7 p.m., and 16+ skating is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Following Saturday's pop-up, the next Osoyoos Roller Rink returns on July 5.