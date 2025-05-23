Lower Similkameen Indian Band community garden launches online donations page

Photo: Ntamtqen Community Garden Ntamtqen Community Garden now accepting donations digitally.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Ntamtqen Community Garden and Food Hub just launched an online donations page.

"We have received an influx of requests for a donation method, so we have established a donations page on our website," the community garden said on social media Wednesday.

"We appreciate all of the various contributions to the garden, and as we head into our growing season, we hope to see you soon."

Now, those interested in contributing financially can do so by following the instructions at the community garden's web page.

The group also accepts physical donations and is currently accepting office supplies needed in a new move, such as monitors and a filing cabinet.

The Ntamtqen Community Garden and Food Hub is a dedicated LSIB resource aimed at building community, food security, and Indigenous food sovereignty.

For more information on supplies needed by the Ntamtqen Community Garden and Food Hub, click here.