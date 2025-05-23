Osoyoos' cart-based garbage system rolls out with change-out deadline at month's end

Photo: Sarah Crookall
Town of Osoyoos garbage cart exchange deadline is May 30.
The Town of Osoyoos is getting ready to roll out its new cart-based garbage collection.
In a public notice Thursday, the municipality said residents can see a recently mailed letter detailing the exchange deadline, which includes the cart change-out form.
According to the town, the standard cart package includes:
- 1x 120L Garbage Cart
- 1x 240L Yard Waste Cart
- 1x 240L Recycling Cart (already provided)
Residents have the option of submitting a cart change-out by May 30 to Town Hall or [email protected].
Change-out options include:
- Upgrading to a 240L garbage cart ($5/month)
- Switching to a 120L wildlife-resistant garbage cart ($4/month)
- Adding a second 240L recycling cart ($5/month)
- Adding a second 240L Yard Waste Cart ($5/month)
- Switching to a smaller 120L Yard Waste cart; or opting for no yard waste cart. (no additional cost)
Additionally, home owners can sell compatible carts for $35 by May 30.
For more information on the cart-based garbage collection with change-out forms, click here.
Photo: Town of Osoyoos
Cart sizing in Osoyoos' new garbage collection system.