Osoyoos' cart-based garbage system rolls out with change-out deadline at month's end

The Town of Osoyoos is getting ready to roll out its new cart-based garbage collection.

In a public notice Thursday, the municipality said residents can see a recently mailed letter detailing the exchange deadline, which includes the cart change-out form.

According to the town, the standard cart package includes:

  • 1x 120L Garbage Cart
  • 1x 240L Yard Waste Cart
  • 1x 240L Recycling Cart (already provided)

Residents have the option of submitting a cart change-out by May 30 to Town Hall or [email protected].

Change-out options include:

  • Upgrading to a 240L garbage cart ($5/month)
  • Switching to a 120L wildlife-resistant garbage cart ($4/month)
  • Adding a second 240L recycling cart ($5/month)
  • Adding a second 240L Yard Waste Cart ($5/month)
  • Switching to a smaller 120L Yard Waste cart; or opting for no yard waste cart. (no additional cost)

Additionally, home owners can sell compatible carts for $35 by May 30.

For more information on the cart-based garbage collection with change-out forms, click here.

