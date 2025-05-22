Town of Oliver gets new director of development services from the U.S.

Photo: Town of Oliver Paul Sizemore is Oliver's new director of development services.

The Town of Oliver is welcoming a new director of development services this month.

Paul Sizemore is taking on the role, which entails planning, subdivision and community development, building inspection management, and bylaw enforcement.

“I am excited to be joining the team at the Town of Oliver and to be moving into the community with my family," said Sizemore in a press release.

"The Development Services department has some substantial projects to be completed in 2025 and I am looking forward to bringing them to fruition."

The new director brings 20 years of urban and regional planning experience to Oliver, previously working for the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Fort Collins, CO.

"Mr. Sizemore has the necessary experience and knowledge to join the Town of Oliver in this position, and we are excited that he will be joining our Team,” said Wayne Anderson, chief administrative officer, in the press release.