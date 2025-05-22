Osoyoos Airport plan sets out $10.6M expansion, possibly knocking out non-profit renters

Photo: Osoyoos Airport Development Society Osoyoos Airport master plan presented to committee in May.

The Osoyoos Airport could see major expansion to the tune of $10,000 in town money per phase over 10 years.

During a committee meeting last week, staff and True Consulting and the Osoyoos Airport Development Society presented the latest seven-phase airport master plan.

The proposed plan includes 14 additional bay hangars, an aviation fuel station, taxi-way extension, tie-downs, on-site utilities services, washroom services, and parking.

The total cost of the development is expected to ring in at $10 .6 million. While the financial burden would fall to OADS, the plan anticipates airport users will pay for hangar development.

Additionally, the town would contribute $10,000 per year, $70,000 total, while also continuing to fund existing annual insurance and maintenance fees.

Committee discussed the breakdown of the existing annual fees, which staff estimated at $7,000 for insurance and $3,000 for maintenance costs.

Current renters could lose access

Meanwhile, those proposed development changes could pose risks to current airport users, consequently preventing renters such as Wine Country Racing Association from operating at all.

"It's assumed that halfway through the implementation of the plan, that the racing would cease to happen on the airport, with revenue from the [WCRA stopping] halfway through," said Steve Underwood, True Consulting project engineer.

"The idea there was that people that are investing this level of money in building these hangars would want to expect to use them on any given weekend. So, it was assumed that they wouldn't tolerate it being shut down for the racing events as part of the marketing for building the hangars."

The airport master plan states that the WCRA would be required to renew its lease at $8,000, to increase by $1,000 every year thereafter until 2030. It continues, "At that time, increasingly busy airport operations are expected to preclude any further use of the runway as a race car track."

The WCRA told Castanet a yearly user fee of $8,000 would be prohibitive to the non-profit's operations, which it outlined in an Airport Development Advisory Committee meeting on April 3.

"What we have had in the past, we held a very good event, and with the path being taken, WCRA members are just concerned that we're going to lose our racing venue," said David Sabyan, WCRA director.

WCRA members say the financial changes alone would make it impossible for the drag racing non-profit to continue hosting events, saying it's currently already losing money. Other user requirements such as no overnight parking would be prohibitive as well

During the April airport committee meeting, OADS and the town said they wanted to continue to see the WCRA operate, adding that there should be no problem accommodating them.

Regarding the airport master plan, the committee agreed to organize a public input session for the plan to be scheduled at a future date.