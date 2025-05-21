258738
Chefs show off their smoked skills at the Firehall Smokeshow in Oliver

Smokeshow fundraiser night

Enjoy fiery smoked foods at Oliver's Firehall Smokeshow this June where funds will be raised for Oliver's Sunshine Festival.

On June 13 from 6 to 10 p.m., Firehall Brewery and Oliver and District Recreation will be offering up smoked foods and local drinks in a fundraiser for Oliver's 2025 Sunshine Festival.

A key highlight of the night includes live rock music by Kelowna's Lucky Monkey.

"The Smokeshow will highlight South Okanagan chefs and beverage producers, including special edition smoked beers from Firehall Brewery," reads the event listing.

Tokens, included with 19+ admission, can be exchanged for food and drinks.

Chefs include Campbell Kearns of The Wienery, Derek Uhlemann of Oliver Eats, Graeme Uhlemann of Vagabond Kitchen, Ian Stilborn of Ward's Wine Country Kitchen, Jeff Van Geest of Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards.

For more information on the Firehall Smokeshow and tickets, click here.

