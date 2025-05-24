263624
Oliver's award-winning Station Street Market opens on weekend

Oliver's Station Street Market, a highlight of its award-winning plaza plan, returns for its second season this weekend.

On May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors will be filling up the street between Oliver's Visitor Information Centre and the Coast Hotel in the 6300 block of Station Street.

Local artisans, farmers, bakers and creators will offer a truly local Oliver experience.

The market will continue to run most Sundays until October 5.

"The Market is part of the Grow Oliver plan which is striving for the revitalization and activation of our downtown core," reads a statement from organizers.

"Unique stores, local products, everyday services, delicious and satisfying food options are important to our residents and guests alike."

Station Street Market is a local hub project by the Okanagan River and the International Hike and Bike Trail, featuring eventual housing, a vendor market, a plaza, a visitor centre, and a playground.

For more information on the Station Street Market, click here.

