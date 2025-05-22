Quail's Nest arts open house to showcase local artists

Photo: Oliver Community Arts Council Quail's Nest arts open house showcase local artworks on May 25.

The Quail's Nest open house is bringing the talents of local artists to tables this weekend.

On May 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oliver Community Arts Council will be showcasing its members work to the public at the Quail's Nest Arts Centre at 5840 Airport Street.

Law of Attraction Creations food truck will be serving up eats and the music of Lewis Cardinal will be played.

OCAC is a non-profit society representing groups, businesses, and about 80 individual and family members celebrating various forms of art.

