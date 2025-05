Photo: Sarah Crookall Walk and talk with Oliver mayor Martin Johansen on June 4.

Oliver residents can chat it up with their mayor on a community walk soon.

On June 4 at 9:30 a.m., residents can walk with the mayor and discuss what is important to them.

The walk will start by meeting at Oliver's Salmon Chief Statue west of the Fairview bridge. All are welcome to join.

Additionally, Oliver is hosting a coffee with council meeting at the Oliver Library on June 23 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.