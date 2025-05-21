South Okanagan man loses at trial over construction site theft

Photo: Contributed Trial ends in guilty verdict for South Okanagan thief.

A South Okanagan man deemed 'notorious' to local cops has been found guilty of stealing electrical equipment from a construction site in Osoyoos.

Dennis Robert Trudel, born in 1960, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday to hear a judge's decision in his case.

Trudel was charged with theft under $5,000 relating to a May 2023 incident, to which he had previously pleaded not guilty.

Trudel went to trial over a span of several days in late 2024 and early 2025.

Court heard Tuesday that the judge had not been convinced by his defence.

Court heard that overnight on May 13 and 14, 2023, an Osoyoos man who was building a new home and had hired an electrical installation company to do extensive work on site got a notification from his security system that someone was on his property.

He viewed and saved an 11-second security video clip that was played at trial, which depicted a stranger holding bolt cutters.

The man advised his contractors to check out the scene, and they discovered that a lock on a work trailer on the property had been broken, and equipment and wire were all missing from inside.

RCMP became involved. Two officers testified at trial that Trudel is known to them, and that they recognized him on the video.

One officer went to the Trudel residence and took a photo of a spool of wire in Trudel’s yard on May 14. He sent the photo to the electrical contracting company, who confirmed through a visible lot number that it was indeed their property. However, when the constable returned, the spool of wire was no longer on the lawn.

The judge accepted the RCMP’s identification of Trudel through the video, and called him “notorious” to these officers, given their regular interaction over many years.

The judge also accepted that, despite the defence's argument that someone else could have taken the spool of wire and left it on Trudel's property in the time between the overnight break-in and when the RCMP witnessed the spool, "the circumstantial evidence does not support any other reasonable influence other than the guilt of the accused."

Trudel was found guilty, and will face sentencing at a later date.