Osoyoos residents largely support short term rentals, review finds

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos gets results from its short-term rental review in May.

Most surveyed Osoyoos residents support short-term rentals in the tourist town, with some caveats.

During last week's council meeting, staff presented feedback from the town's short-term rental (STR) review, following public engagement efforts in March of this year.

"There was a broader level of support, but also recognition of the need to have some degree of regulation. And again, the level of it kind of varied between different segments of participants," said Dan Penner, Urban Systems community planner.

In a report submitted to council, staff noted most surveyed Osoyoos residents, 80 per cent, generally supported STRs and a pilot program, 53 per cent. Participants also voiced both positive and negative economic impacts of the rentals, such as supporting tourism as well as reducing affordable housing.

Additionally, residents had mixed feelings about the province's recent principal residence requirement.

"Supportive participants noted the ability to better enforce and regulate STRs while those who were unsupportive noted it as a barrier for STR operation," the report reads.

Additionally, residents said they wanted further clarification and education on implementation of the STR pilot program.

In December of last year, the Town of Osoyoos initiated the STR review outlining rules for a proposed pilot program, including requiring one STR per land parcel and available, as well as one parking space per bedroom.

Council also discussed implementing a $750 annual business licence fee, which residents said was either too high or too low. Enforcement was a key issue.

"I live in a residential area with an illegal STR next to me which has adversely affected my ability to enjoy my property. There has been no enforcement," said one Osoyoos resident.

“Tourism fuels our local economy, and such barriers will discourage property owners from offering rentals. Fewer options for visitors translate to reduced revenue for businesses across town," said another resident.

Council discussed how STRs might affect the housing market.

"When I take a look at a lot of the houses that come up for sale since [STRs], they're selling in the $1M range," said Coun. Myers Bennett.

"Even if those people sold those houses and they went down to $900,000 I still don't see that bringing affordable housing to Osoyoos."

"Reading through all the comments, there seems to be a lot of owners who bought investment properties, which are condos for the pure purpose of short term rentals and also as a summer home," said Coun. Johnny Cheong.

"These are the properties that are more accessible for those who are my age and younger, who are looking for their first home"

Council noted that short-term rentals have been illegal in the Town of Osoyoos in absence of an existing bylaw.

"[A bylaw] is a big step for us moving forward. The provincial support also, in terms of their enforcement, is a bonus for us to crack down on those that do abuse the system and take advantage of the situation," said Coun. Zachary Poturica.

Poturica added roughly 400 STRs already have been operating "under the radar" in the town.

Council will be deciding on its STR pilot project and related bylaws at an upcoming council meeting.