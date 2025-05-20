Baby burrowing owls hatch at conservation site in Oliver

Photo: Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC Owlets born in Oliver from the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC.

A group of burrowing owl babies were born at a Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC facility in early May.

According to the society, there is another nest that is expected to hatch in a couple of months. At about a year old, the owls will be released into field sites in 2026.

The total number of owls born at the South Okanagan site are expected to be seen in June.

"We also have some young born at our other facilities at the Wildlife Park in Kamloops and near Langley," said Mike Mackintosh with the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC.

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC has a total of three facilities in the province wherein 50 to 80 of the endangered burrowing owls are bred each year.

