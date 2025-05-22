Deer attacked by animal, left on front lawn of Oliver home

Photo: Contributed Deer found mauled by unknown predator in Oliver

A deer was killed by another animal and left on a front lawn near Highway 97 and Pine Hill Road in Oliver over the weekend.

Ally Stapeler said the attack happened Saturday night, causing no noise or concern from her or her two children.

"[Sunday]morning I woke up to a very dead, very half eaten deer on my front yard," the mom said on social media Monday.

"We didn't hear anything, and it's right outside my son's window, and then I'm directly above him, so it's like 20 feet from the front of our house," Stapeler told Castanet.

According to Stapeler, BC Conservation assessed the situation and said the attack was likely by a juvenile cougar.

"There weren't any tracks around or anything, but the look [of the deer] was too neat and tidy to have been a bear or coyotes or anything like that," she said.

The Oliver resident urged people to keep their pets inside and be aware of their surroundings, adding her opinion that students should be educated about cougar sightings in school.

"It's definitely an increasing problem all over the Okanagan," she said.

BC Conservation Service was not immediately available for further comment about the incident.

The province recommends the following if you see a cougar:

Stay calm and keep the cougar in view, pick up children immediately. Children frighten easily and the noise and movements they make could provoke an attack.

Back away slowly, ensuring that the animal has a clear avenue of escape.

Make yourself look as large as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times.

Never run or turn your back on a cougar, sudden movement may provoke an attack.

If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise.

Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons.

If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon.

Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons.

For more information on wildlife safety, click here.