Osoyoos Gift Cupboard overrun with garbage and wrong items

Photo: Brenda Dorosz Osoyoos Gift Cupboard overrun with junk.

The Osoyoos Gift Cupboard is regularly being overfilled with junk and items the space was not designed for.

"It continues to be a DAILY struggle — the last few years," wrote organizer Brenda Dorosz in a social media post on Sunday.

"It is NOT for your garbage, NOT for your expired food, NOT for clothes or shoe donations — I took out [three] large bags of garbage this week and all this today."

The Gift Cupboard, located at Osoyoos Town Hall, was founded by three local volunteers in October 2016.

Cupboard items are supported by donations of items or money from both local businesses and individual community members.

"It was started years ago with the idea that would have things that migrant workers might need or people that were on budgetary limitations," said Gaye Horn on social media.

"It was stocked with things like bandaids, hand soap, wipes, tooth brushes, lotions ,feminine products. We noticed seniors were dropping by and getting little boxes of laundry soap, so the idea to help seniors out was added, seasonal things in winter time, summer time, books and crayons for young children."

However, recently, garbage and discarded items have been overflowing the cupboard onto the ground.

Organizers say that food, clothing, books, and larger used items are not accepted. No sharps of any kind are permitted either. This week, those volunteers had to restock the cupboard with correct items intended for use.

The Gift Cupboard has experienced some theft over the years, but is mainly a resource that supports many people in the border town, organizers added.

At the moment, the cupboard is not accepting product donations as past donations are still being used.

Dorosz told Castanet that the volunteers are still deciding on the future mission of the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, but that they won't be stopping yet.

To donate used items, volunteers recommend using the Osoyoos thrift shop or arrange a pick-up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central & Southern Interior of BC.

