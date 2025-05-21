Oliver high school students play basketball, raising money for kids

Photo: Kismet Estate Winery Southern Okanagan Secondary School basketball fundraiser hosted by Kismet Estate Winery in Oliver.

Southern Okanagan Secondary School students were shooting hoops Friday, raising more than $3,000 for the B.C. Children's Hospital.

Kismet Estate Winery organized the three-on-three basketball tournament consisting of 10-minute games in both junior and senior divisions.

"It was truly heartwarming to see so many people come together in support of B.C. Children's Hospital," Kismet said.

"The turnout was incredible and the energy was inspiring. We're so grateful for everyone who showed up for such a meaningful cause — we can't wait to do it all again next year."

About 170 students participated in the games. Each team consisted of five players, with members getting bonus points for dressing up. Kismet organizers said the games were focused on having fun instead of competition.

The event was student led, organized by Kismet Dhaliwal, Ishmeet Dhaliwal, Harnoor Brar, Devin Panaich, Shabaz Gill, Rajan Buttar, and Harveer Sran with the help of SOSS Senior girls basketball coach Steve Schulting.

Organizers exceeded their $3,000 fundraising goal by $300.

"By bringing the community together through the love of the game, we aim to make a meaningful impact," Kismet added.