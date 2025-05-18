Photos: Local and Canadian-made artisan store opens in Osoyoos

A quirky new store held its grand opening in Osoyoos on Sunday.

The Quirky Quail artisan collective technically opened its doors at the end of April, though officially celebrated its move to a storefront on May 18.

"The store is fully stocked with curated goods from fellow Canadian small businesses. You're going to find all sorts of Canadian treasures here, unique gift ideas, supporting fellow artisans," said owner Jennine Lewis.

Lewis has operated a woodworking business, Shelby & Jun, for over five years. As such, she created the store's wood signs. Additionally, her shop is in the back of the 72 Avenue building.

In fact, the name of The Quirky Quail is a nod to her woodworking business' history, which opened six months before the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"It felt really weird to run a business, and so we actually did something for the community, where we cut out 600 quails, and we stood out front of [Polka Dot Door Floral Design Boutique] here in Osoyoos," Lewis said.

"People did art projects with their kids with these quails. I still see them in the community. So, through this little grassroots project, I I was able to find so many community-minded people, and my business kind of just went crazy after that."

The store features Osoyoos business offerings such as knick-knacks, home and beauty items, jewelry, stationary, kitchen wares, and kids items.

The storefront will operate Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

