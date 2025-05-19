50 name submissions duke it out for title of Osoyoos' cherry beer

Photo: Backroads Brewing Company Osoyoos' cherry-flavoured ale name to be unveiled May 28.

The competition to name Osoyoos' cherry flavoured ale will come to a head next week.

On May 28 at 6 p.m. the Osoyoos Festival Society is holding a judging content to choose a winner from 50 name submissions.

Backroads Brewing Company has partnered with the society to brew a special Cherry Fiesta-inspired wheat beer.

Attendees can anticipate a food truck and music bingo in addition to the competition.

Winner of first place will receive two tickets to the Canada Day Warm-Up Party on June 13. Second place will receive a $25 Backroads Brewing gift card, and third place wins a four-pack of beer.

On July 1, the Cherry Fiesta will be held in conjunction with Canada Day, concluding with a beloved fireworks show. The celebrations draw crowds from all over the province.