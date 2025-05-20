Oliver's Firehall Brewery hosting Dogfest event with costume contest and a talent show

Photo: Firehall Brewery Firehall Dogfest 2025 takes place on Sunday, May 25

Pet owners and dog lovers are invited to Oliver's Firehall Brewery to celebrate the seasonal opening of their dog-friendly patio with a big event.

Firehall Dogfest takes place on Sunday, with plenty of dog-friendly activities and events.

Doors open at noon with an open house meet and greet before the official 'Welcome Woof' at 1 p.m.

Then at 1:30pm, the costume contest kicks off, with participants encouraged to 'Show off your dogs funky fashion sense or fancy party clothes in an adorable parade."

All breeds are welcome as long as they are comfortable in their outfits. There will be a maximum of 15 entrants.

Dog Trivia by MC Emily is at 2 p.m, followed by a training demo by Toes & Tails Wellness, and a puzzle toy demo by Bosley's .

Don't miss out on the talent show at 3 p.m., where owners can come show off all their dogs tricks, fancy footwork, or stunning vocals.

"All talents and breeds will be accepted as long as all ticks or attire are humane and safe for your dog. Talents are to be no longer than four minutes. Winners receive a fun prize pack with goodies for both dogs and humans," the brewery said.

There is also a maximum 15 entrants for the show.

Dogs registered for both events will automatically be entered in to win the grand prize of "Best in Show".

The awards ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m.

The event will also have a photo booth, food and drink specials, and prizes sponsored by Flavour Theory, Black Sage Butcher, Love Buzz Dog Spa, and Little Green Farm Pet Hotel.

The brewery reminds pet owners that they are responsible for the health and safety of their dog at all times.

"Please maintain control of your dog with the use of a proper leash/and or harness and refrain from using any costumes that could harm your dog. Be aware of the temperature and monitor your dog's comfort and stress levels throughout the day."

There will be a designated area for dogs to use the bathroom, as there is no peeing on the patio. Owners must clean up after their pets.

For more information on the events or to register your dog, head to the brewery website here.