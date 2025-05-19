Town of Osoyoos gives approval for popular floating waterpark

Photo: Wibit Popular floating waterpark in downtown Osoyoos gets the okay from council to continue operations

The popular floating waterpark in downtown Osoyoos will continue operating for several more years on Osoyoos Lake, adjacent to Gyro Park.

Rylie Gallagher, manager of the floating waterpark featuring large inflatable slides and jumps, has been operating the attraction on Osoyoos Lake since 2019.

Gerald Davis, the town’s director of community services, said the owners of Penticton Waterpark Ltd. intend to sublease a portion of town-owned land that provides public access to the waterpark. The new sublease would extend for another three years.

The current sublease was set to expire at the end of May.

Under the new agreement, the business will pay the town $10,500 annually, with a 3 per cent increase in 2025 and an additional 3 per cent increase annually for the remainder of the lease term.

The waterpark first opened in Osoyoos in the summer of 2019. The town holds a license of occupation from the provincial government for the site, secured through a 30-year agreement signed in 2019. That license remains valid for another 25 years.

Davis said the proposal includes an initial three-year lease, with an optional three-year extension beginning in the 2025 tourist season.

Penticton Waterpark Ltd. also operates in Penticton, Peachland, and Kelowna.

“I do believe they have some others in other parts of the country as well,” said Davis. “Just so you know, this equipment is maintained to a very high standard.”

To improve accessibility, the operators plan to introduce Mobi-Mats and specialized wheelchairs in Osoyoos. These additions will allow people with disabilities, as well as children and adults with mobility challenges, to access the lake more easily and cool off during the hot South Okanagan summer.

“Anything to do with accessibility hits home for us, so it’s a really good thing,” Davis said.

If there is any breach of the lease agreement, the town reserves the right to renegotiate or cancel the lease. However, Davis said he doesn’t anticipate any issues, noting the park’s operations over the past six years have run very smoothly.

Mayor Sue McKortoff praised the waterpark operators, calling them excellent partners.

“I know a lot of people have really enjoyed being able to access and use the waterpark in Osoyoos over the past several years,” she said. “I’m glad this is going forward.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of signing the three-year lease extension with the waterpark operators.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative