Main Street restaurant mural brings a pop of Greece to Osoyoos

Photo: Sarah Crookall Mural along Osoyoos' Main Street by Mavik finished in May.

Osoyoos' latest mural pops with a stunning, floral-laden cobblestone street of Greece on the front of a Main Street restaurant.

By Thursday, local artist Mavik had added the finishing touches to the Diamond Steak & Seafood House wall, taking roughly two weeks to finish.

"We [went] outside and looked at the building, and we go, 'Oh my goodness, we're in Paros,'" said Avgoustis Tsigonias, owner of Diamond Steak & Seafood House.

The image depicts the traditional Greek island of Paros, where Avgoustis is originally from. The area is known for its village-style streets and pink flowering bougainvillea trees.

"My wife [Maria], she wanted it, and we decided, we'll do that for us, because we'd like to go back home every so often and spend some time. It reminds me of my mom, my dad and my roots," Tsigonias said.

After 30 years operating the Osoyoos restaurant, the Tsigonias family finally bought the building in the fall of last year, allowing them to improve its exterior.

"Quite a few customers said, 'Oh, it's about time.' Because they always complained that you can't even tell it's a restaurant there, and that this building didn't look very good. And you never, ever, ever, ever argue with the customers. They're always right," Tsigonias said.

One customer added that the outside finally matches the beauty of the inside.

During the painting process, sections were taped off to form the structure and perspective of the project.

Bringing his signature 3D effect, Mavik's image is full of depth, incorporating the restaurant's existing windows and gate into the design. Additionally, the business's planters along the front of the mural appear as if they're part of the pink flower-scape, extending the illusion onto the ground.

The mural's progress was partially halted due to a delayed shipment of paint during the second week of May.



Later, on social media, hundreds of residents praised the artwork, with one adding it was nice to have the artist move back in town, sharing his art.

"Wonder how many people are going to walk into that wall," a few people joked.



Tsigonias said that eventually the tower of the building will be painted as well.

Holding back tears, the restaurant owner said he's happy because the mural reminds him of when he was young, growing up on the island.



Mavik has other mural projects lined up, which should be appearing around town soon.