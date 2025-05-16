260230
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day fundraising half-way to goal at $10K raised

Funding Cherry Fiesta

Fundraising for Osoyoos' joint Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day celebrations is well underway, with about $10,000 raised so far.

On Thursday, the Osoyoos Festival Society said it's reached about half of its fundraising goal for the July 1 event and fireworks.

A big part of the festival society's fundraising efforts is its Canada Day warm-up party held at Watermark Beach Resort on June 13. The night includes a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction with plenty of entertainment and a generous door prize of a two-night stay at Watermark Beach Resort and a $100 gift card to 15 Park Bistro.

Donations can also be made via Osoyoos Bottle Depot express drop off by printing off the Osoyoos Festival Society's number on your donations.

So far, Re/Max has sponsored the festival's fireworks at $3,000, and Osoyoos Credit Union contributed $2,000. The Watermark Beach Resort sponsorship is valued at $2,000.

On top of the celebrations this year, the festival society is working with Backroads Brewing to unveil a cherry-flavoured beer, which will be named by the public. So far, 50 name submissions have been made for the ale, which will be voted on at an upcoming event.

Tickets for the Canada Day warm-up party are available at Re-Max on Main Street or by contacting [email protected].

