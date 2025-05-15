261017
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Little free library and pantry set up in front of Osoyoos church

New little library, pantry

A new little free pantry and library popped up in front of the Osoyoos Seventh-Day Adventist Church this week.

As of Thursday, the little cabinet box stood filled with books and a couple of food items on 62nd Avenue.

"Take a book, leave a book," reads a note in the library. Additionally, a space in the top right corner is dedicated to food items for people in need.

Members of the church ask that only non-perishable food items be donated for the pantry.

Food and essential item booster boxes are a regular offering from the church. The boxes will be available next at the church on May 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.

