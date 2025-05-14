Bear spotted near Station Street in Oliver

Photo: WildSafeBC Bear seen near Station Street in Oliver.

A bear has been spotted in the Station Street area of Oliver this week.

In a public notice Wednesday morning, the Town of Oliver alerted people to the sighting.

The municipality added that the animal conservation officer has been notified.

According to the province, here are some safety tips if you encounter a bear:

Do not feed bears. It's against the law to feed dangerous wildlife.

Remain calm. Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

Keep away from the bear. Do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within 7 metres) or something else to threaten or distract it.

Stay together. If you are with others, act as a group. Keep children close – pick up and carry small children.

Go indoors. Bring pets indoors if possible.

Watch the bear until it leaves. Make sure the bear has a clear escape route. After the bear is gone and it's safe, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again.

For more information on bear safety, click here.