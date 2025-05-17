Osoyoos hosting annual Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association golf tournament with a pro-Canadian theme

Photo: TOTA Osoyoos Golf Club hosting upcoming event promoting sustainable tourism.

Registration is now open for the 31st Annual Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association golf tournament, taking place in Osoyoos this year.

On June 5, the Osoyoos Golf Club will play host to what the organizers have dubbed the "Ohhh Canada Cup," aimed at celebrating Canadian pride.

"We are thrilled to host our annual golf tournament in Osoyoos, partnering with Destination Osoyoos to deliver an unforgettable experience for tourism professionals," said Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the tourism organization.

"This year, the introduction of the 'Ohhh Canada Cup' adds a spirited new dimension, inviting teams to showcase their Canadian pride in fun, creative ways."

The cup will be awarded to the team "demonstrating the greatest Canadian spirit through attire, props, and overall enthusiasm. Participants can look forward to a full day of golfing enjoyment, extensive networking opportunities, and celebrations of Canada's vibrant culture."

Tickets are now on sale online here for individuals or teams. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by emailing [email protected]