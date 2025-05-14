Documentary series focused on disabled experiences filmed episode in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed Christa Couture in Osoyoos while filming an episode of "Postcards From..."

A unique Canadian documentary series will feature a stop exploring Osoyoos.

Accessible Media Inc., a company that showcases and celebrates Canadians with disabilities, has announced that its sixth season of "Postcards From..." will include its host Christa Couture getting to know the South Okanagan.

Couture is a proudly Indigenous, queer and disabled person with an extensive background in media who, over the course of eight new episodes, will explore new communities around the nation.

The full series premieres on Accessible Media Inc. on May 14, but the Osoyoos episode will not air until June 25.

Couture will be seen taking a swing at golf, trying her hand at barrel racing with local kids, trying Indigenous soapberry "ice cream" and driving off road.

All episodes will be available for free online here.