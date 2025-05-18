Rising young stars showcased at upcoming Oliver event

Photo: Venables Theatre Youth in the Oliver area will be showing off their skills on the big stage.

Local youth talent will be the focus at an upcoming evening in Oliver.

The third annual Rising Stars Showcase will light up the stage at Venables Theatre on May 22.

"Presented as part of our Venables Alive! Local Artist Series, this special event celebrates the exceptional talent of youth from Southern Okanagan Secondary School," reads a Venables press release.

"From soulful soloists to high-energy bands, original compositions, and vibrant dance performances, the Rising Stars Showcase is an inspiring reminder of the creativity and passion that thrives in our community."

The 2025 featured performers will be:

Emmet Fernandes

Abbygail Wolfe

20 Willow (Ethan Pearle, Cohen Hekseth, Nohl Dragseth, Ari Kendrick)

Henna Brar (also dancing with Deepika Brar and Arjun Brar)

Fanilo Andrianasolo

Tommy Atkinso Silas McAlliste

Edwin Lee

Tai Flett

Morgan Munday & Georgia Fewchuk

Gavin Baerg

Sal Pastulovic

"Whether you're a proud family member, teacher, friend, or neighbour, your presence means everything to these young artists," reads the press release.

"Come witness the next generation of talent—live and local!"

Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for youth and kids. For more information click here.