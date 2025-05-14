Osoyoos housing complexes seek watering exemptions again

Photo: Casa Del Lago Casa Del Lago is one of two housing complexes seeking water exemptions in Osoyoos.

Two Osoyoos housing communities seek water exemptions this year, as the desert town faces a critically low water supply.

During Tuesday's committee meeting, the two housing complexes gave presentations seeking water exemptions. Last year, approved stratas could apply water restrictions per sprinkler head rather than by unit number.

Sole Vita strata, which was granted watering exemptions in 2024, requested additional watering exemptions for 2025.

The strata's irrigation partner said the complex spent $250,000 on new landscaping, which removed overhead spraying to transition to ground irrigation. The change is expected to reduce Sole Vita's water consumption across 18 zones from 126 gallons per minute to 15 gallons per minute, the irrigation company said.

"What they're asking for is just to be able to get the same allowances that they had last year, until the plants get an opportunity to establish themselves, so they don't lose all the money that they spent," said Martin Hahn, owner of C3 Industries and Sole Vita's irrigation partner.

The committee discussed temporary water exemptions, such as 60 or 90 days to allow for the strata's 900 new plants to be established.

Additionally, Casa Del Lago condos and guest house also sought watering exemptions, saying the restrictions don't account for multi-unit properties compared to single family homes.

"We are somewhat disappointed to see this year's bylaw that we will be limited to four hours of watering per day, rather than six. From last year, even at six hours, we suffered damage in many areas," said John Lamb on behalf of Casa Del Lago.

The condominium complex said it lost four mature trees and 100 square meters of lawn. Lamb added that Casa Del Lago is also working with C3 Industries on climate-appropriate landscaping.

On April 22, council voted to move to a three-zone watering system, which was set in place to reduce the burden on the town's critically low water supply by a third, as opposed to a half, in summer months.

During that meeting, council also discussed forgoing watering exemptions for housing complexes as a way to conserve water.

Council will decide whether or not the housing complexes will be granted exemptions at an upcoming meeting.