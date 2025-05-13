Low-flying helicopter in the Similkameen for mosquito control

Photo: Contributed Low-flying helicopter is travelling the Similkameen Valley for mosquito control May 13.

A low-flying helicopter is travelling the Similkameen Valley for mosquito control on Tuesday.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band told residents the aircraft would be flying low in the area for the "next while."

"The yellow [and] grey A-Star aircraft [C-FSOZ] is from Eclipse Helicopters in Penticton, and will have an apparatus that is underneath the machine being used to dispense mosquito larvae control pellets," reads the press release.

The helicopter is under contract by LSIB's land owners and will be flying various time depending on weather conditions.