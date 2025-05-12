Lower Similkameen Indian Band issues extension to slope instability warning

Photo: LSIB Lower Similkameen Indian Band offices

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is warning the community that a slope monitor warning has been extended in the Ashnola and Chopaka areas.

Weather forecasts show that rain or snow may fall in the coming days, which may cause instability in slopes in the area.

Previously, the warning was only in place until May 13, but as of today, May 12, that has been extended through May 15.

"Should any further updates be recommended, LSIB will notify everyone as soon as possible. Please take your safety & the safety of others as your first priority," reads an LSIB press release.

Slopes in the area are being monitored closely. Anyone who spots slope movement should first get to a safe place away from the area, then call 911 to report it.