Oliver's Road 13 Winery hosting International Dachshund Day with wiener dog races and a costume contest

Photo: Casey Richardson International Dachshund Day at Road 13 on June 21

Get ready for International Dachshund Day at Road 13 Winery in Oliver next month.

The South Okanagan vineyard is inviting Dachshunds and their owners, along with people who just love wine and dogs, to come out for a bit of fun on Saturday, June 21.

The winery's first-ever event will include wiener dog races, a costume contest, prizes, and gourmet hot dogs from The Wienery Food Truck.

"Everyone’s welcome, dog owner or not. Reserve your spot as a racer or spectator and raise a glass with us," they shared in their event announcement.

Race and event entry is free.

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.