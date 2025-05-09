Village of Keremeos receives SILGA Community Excellence Award for Social Responsibility

Photo: Village of Keremeos Councillor Evans, Mayor Wiebe, Councillor Henderson, Councillor Holley, and Councillor Elliott pose with the award in front of the Every Child Matters crosswalk.

The Village of Keremeos was honoured last month by the Southern Interior Local Government Association for their work in reconciliation initiatives.

The village shared that they received the SILGA Community Excellence Award for Social Responsibility, after being nominated for their “Every Child Matters” crosswalk.

The crosswalk connects Municipal Hall to Memorial Park and was done in partnership with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB).

The yearlong project was started with the current Mayor Jason Wiebe and the LSIB Language and Cultural Support Worker, Stacey Donovan. It was unveiled in July of 2023.

The award was presented to the Mayor at the annual convention of SILGA earlier this month.

"The Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) is comprised of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in South Central BC. Every year awards are handed out to promote the environmental, social, and economic well being of member communities and to share ideas and best practices throughout the SILGA area," the village added.