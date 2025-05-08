Oliver councillor honoured with local government association lifetime membership

Photo: Town of Oliver Coun. Aimee Grice (right) awarded with SILGA certificate this month.

Town of Oliver councillor and past president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association Aimee Grice was recognized for her service with the association this month.

SILGA is made up of elected officials from 37 municipalities across the Southern Interior, aiming to connect members, educate, and advocate on their behalf.

Grice served as president of SILGA, and was awarded with a certificate of life membership for her role in May. On Monday, the town congratulated Grice on her recognition.

"It was really humbling to receive. I really value the SILGA board and the work that SIGLA does," Grice said.

"It's been a really valuable organization to be a part of. For myself, just in my sort of growth as a councillor [...] to make those connections and expand myself and my knowledge."

Now, the Oliver councillor holds a supporting role within the association as past president.

"There's a [new] president who is Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond from the City of Salmon Arm, so I like to just sort of be there. I'm still a board member [...] but I try to be there to lend my guidance and experience as much as I can as well."

The lifetime membership status will grant Grice into SILGA's future conferences and events.

"If I'm going to be a lifetime member of any organization, I'm glad it's this one. I'm quite honoured," Grice said.