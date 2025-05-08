Rock Creek Fall Fair 50/50 back with up to $60,000 cash prize

Photo: Rock Creek Fall Fair Rock Creek Fall Fair

The annual Rock Creek Fall Fair is still a few months away, but the 50/50 action has already begun.

One lucky winner will win up to $60,000 on the 50/50 ticket, which is a key source of funding to ensure the popular fair gets up and running every September.

Known as "the biggest little country fair around," the event embraces the Boundary lifestyle and agricultural traditions, with everything from a 4H stock show, to Saturday night motor madness, to arena events, live entertainment, carnival rides and a midway — plus, of course, delicious food.

It's all happening Sept. 13 and 14.

The 50/50 proceeds this year will go towards a new tractor for the non-profit association.

Only up to 12,000 tickets will be sold, at $10 per ticket.

Tickets are now on sale online here. If there are some left, they will be sold in person at the fair.

Winners will be contacted after the draw on the 14th.

For more information about the draw and the fair, click here.