Good news at wildfire south of the Osoyoos-Oroville border

Photo: Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch LLC FIre activity did not grow overnight at the Wannacut wildfire south of Osoyoos.

A wildfire just south of the U.S. border that was highly visible from Osoyoos Wednesday thankfully did not grow overnight.

Thomas Kyle-Milward, communications manager with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, told Castanet Thursday morning that the Wannacut fire southwest of Oroville, Osoyoos' border town, did not see much activity overnight.

"We've still got crews working it today," Kyle-Milward said, adding that Canadian crews have been helping.

The fire is at roughly 100 acres, or 40.5 hectares, and despite high winds yesterday, that activity was tamped down overnight.

Kyle-Milward added the Canadian assistance is "obviously always appreciated."

He said conditions are positive at this time, and he is unaware of any structures threatened at this time.