Photo: Contributed Oliver Fire Department and Fortis BC crews have cleared the scene of a gas leak on Eastside Avenue.

Oliver Fire Department crews have cleared the scene of a gas leak earlier this evening.

In a social media post, the fire department said it had responded to the scene of the leak on Eastside Avenue alongside Fortis BC.

While the rupture was deemed safe, residents were asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters now say the scene has been cleared and crews have departed.