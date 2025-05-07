Heavy smoke seen in Osoyoos from Washington fire

Photo: Michelle Boyce Wannacut Fire in Washington May 7.

Heavy smoke can be seen from Osoyoos regarding a fire in Washington State Wednesday afternoon.

The Wanacut fire was reported between Oroville and Tonasket at around 1:55 p.m.

A helicopter is currently working on the fire and personel are monitoring the situation, according to Watch Duty.

On social media, the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said it was aware of the fire, adding to find up-to-date information here.