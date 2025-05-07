BCWS air tankers cross U.S.-Canada border to combat Washington wildfire

Photo: Michelle Boyce Wannacut Fire in Washington May 7.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service air tankers have crossed the border to help combat the Wannacut fire in Washington.

In a social media post, BCWS said it was aware of the wildfire approximately 18 kilometres south of Osoyoos, on the south side of the US-Canada border.

"At this time, we are supporting with air tanker resources and are in communication with our partners in the U.S.," BCWS said.

BCWS told Castanet one birddog and two air tankers have been deployed to combat the blaze.

Winds appear to be pushing smoke from the wildfire north and BCWS said it will be highly visible to communities in the south Okanagan.

The Town of Osoyoos and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre said it is aware of the wildfire and no action is required at this time.

UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.

The Wannacut fire in Washington appears to be spreading, pushed by wind Wednesday evening.

According to Watch Duty, residents in the area of East Wannacut Lane and Steep Mountain Road are currently under a Level 1 advisory, meaning "there's a potential threat from wildfires, and residents should be prepared to leave if necessary."

The fire area is reportedly 20 hectares in size. Additionally, it appears to be moving north east.

"Smoke has come across the international boundary and been spotted and reported by residents on the north side of the boundary," reads a social media post from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

UPDATE: 5:26 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said it is aware of the Wannacut fire between Oroville and Tonasket in Washington Wednesday evening.

At 5 p.m., the RDOS said BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire for the north side of the border.

"No action is required at this time," the RDOS added.

ORIGINAL: 4:05 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen from Osoyoos regarding a fire in Washington State Wednesday afternoon.

The Wannacut fire was reported between Oroville and Tonasket at around 1:55 p.m.

A helicopter is currently working on the fire and personel are monitoring the situation, according to Watch Duty.

On social media, the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said it was aware of the fire, adding to find up-to-date information here.