Town of Oliver wants your local photos to help recruit doctors

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver seeking photo submissions.

The Town of Oliver wants to be hit with your best shot — of local photography that is.

"Help us show the world why Oliver is an incredible place to live, work, and thrive," the town said in a public notice.

The photos will be used as part of the municipality's doctor recruitment efforts.

Winners of the top three selected photos will win Town of Oliver swag.

"By sending in your photos, you grant the Town of Oliver the right to use any photos submitted for our South Okanagan Physician Recruitment Group, Annual Report and Social Media platforms without photo credit," the town added.

"Personal information is being collected for the purpose of contacting the contest winner and will not be shared or used for any other purpose."

The photo submission deadline is May 31.

Those interested in submitting photos can email [email protected] with a short description, name and phone number.