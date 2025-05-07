Town of Osoyoos reminds residents emergency preparation requires teamwork

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Town of Osoyoos prepares for emergencies during Emergency Preparedness Week.

The Town of Osoyoos is reminding residents that preparing for emergencies is a cooperative task.

May 4 to 10 is Emergency Preparedness Week and the municipality issued a public notice to help everyone know how to work together.

"Being prepared isn’t just about readying with supplies. It's about working together, so that we can collectively respond to and recover from emergencies better and faster," reads the May 6 notice.

The town recommends the following:



Your part:

Prepare yourself, friends, family and neighbours by recognizing and reducing your risks (easy online guides at websites like PreparedBC Guides and Resources and FireSmart BC).

Make a plan, including grab and go kits

NEW - The Town of Osoyoos is developing a new emergency and municipal notification system to keep residents informed through text messages, emails and home phone. This system will help ensure timely updates during emergencies as well as important municipal announcements. Sign-up will be available soon — stay tuned for details!

The town's part:

The Town of Osoyoos is continuing to plan and prepare the community for emergencies. Some current initiatives:

Conducting a hazards, risk and vulnerability assessment for Osoyoos.

Improving our communication with residents and the community by implementing a better communications system…see “NEW” above.

Implementing flood mitigation measures to protect key infrastructure.

Applying for grant funding for a Wildfire Plan, FireSmart resources, and an update of the evacuation route plan.

In addition to our Osoyoos Fire and Rescue, the Osoyoos Emergency Support Services team and regional emergency operations centre staff are ready to respond.

"Together we can build community resilience to manage local emergencies better," concludes the notice.